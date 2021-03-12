Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown - Navalny's Twitter cites lawyers

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail in Russia’s Vladimir region and his whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a post on Friday on Navalny’s Twitter account, citing his lawyers.

Navalny was on his way to a penal colony to serve his prison sentence, a public commission said on Feb. 28, weeks after he returned to Russia after being poisoned.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

