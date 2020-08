FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in stable condition with symptoms receding, though his health status is still serious, his Berlin hospital said on Friday.

“The patient is still in an intensive care unit in an induced coma and is ventilated mechanically,” Charite hospital said.