August 23, 2020 / 8:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Navalny will survive 'poison attack', Bizilj tells Bild

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov -/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital after what his allies say was a poison attack, will survive, Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, told mass tabloid Bild.

“Navalny will survive poison attack, but be incapacitated for months as a politician,” Bizilj, whose foundation sent the air ambulance that collected Navalny in Russia’s far east, was quoted as saying by the paper.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Daniel Wallis

