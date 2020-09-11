Russia prepares additional request to Germany on Navalny case: TASS

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing an additional request to German authorities regarding the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

It includes a request for the presence of Russian investigators when German experts carry out investigative actions with Navalny, including when obtaining explanations, TASS cited the ministry’s statement as saying.