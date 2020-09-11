Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Russia prepares additional request to Germany on Navalny case: TASS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing an additional request to German authorities regarding the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

It includes a request for the presence of Russian investigators when German experts carry out investigative actions with Navalny, including when obtaining explanations, TASS cited the ministry’s statement as saying.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up