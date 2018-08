MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained in Moscow, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a protest over the government's decision to increase the retirement age in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Yarmysh said Navalny had been taken to a local police station and that the reason for his detention was unclear.