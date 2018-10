MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released on Sunday after 20 days in jail where he was held on charges of staging an illegal protest last month.

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained over allegations of staging illegal protests and sentenced to 20 days in jail, walks inside a court building in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Navalny had been detained since Sept. 24 when he finished a previous incarceration - a 30-day stint for planning an unauthorized demonstration in January.