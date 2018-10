MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released on Sunday after 20 days in jail where he was held on charges of staging an illegal protest last month.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks out following his release, after 20 days in jail where he was held on charges of staging an illegal protest last month, in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Navalny had been detained since Sept. 24 when he finished a previous incarceration - a 30-day stint for planning an unauthorized demonstration in January.