Russian opposition leader Navalny in satisfactory condition: hospital

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is charged with participation in an unauthorised protest rally, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering an acute allergic reaction, is in a satisfactory condition, a hospital representative said on Monday.

Navalny, 43, was rushed to hospital on Sunday from jail where he is serving a 30-day sentence for violating tough protest laws, a day after police in Moscow detained more than 1,000 people for an illegal demonstration called for by Navalny.

There are contradictory accounts of his health. One of his own doctors has said he may have been poisoned with an unknown chemical substance, but a doctor at the hospital treating him told the Interfax news agency on Sunday that Navalny had been diagnosed with hives and was feeling better.

A receptionist at the Moscow hospital where he is being treated told Reuters on Monday Navalny was “in a satisfactory condition.”