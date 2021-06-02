Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russian activist Pivovarov says he faces two-month detention

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Andrei Pivovarov, member of Open Russia opposition group, stands in front of police officers during a demonstration on May Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Igor Russak

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Wednesday ruled to keep opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov, who was detained earlier this week, in custody for two months, pending trial, according to a post on his Telegram channel.

Police removed Pivovarov, a former director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, from a flight that was about to take off to the Polish capital Warsaw from St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport late on Monday.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

