Kremlin critic Navalny says he was detained by police near Moscow home

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is charged with participation in an unauthorised protest rally, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he had been detained by police near his home in Moscow as he left for a jog.

Navalny made the announcement on social media after his detention.

It was not immediately clear why he had been detained, but the incident came days after a large street rally in Moscow during which protesters called on the authorities to allow several opposition candidates to compete in a local election.

Navalny called on protesters at the same rally to demonstrate outside Moscow city hall on Saturday if the opposition candidates were not allowed to run in the election.