Kremlin critic's spokeswoman jailed for 25 days

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman to 25 days in jail on Wednesday for her role in organizing nationwide protests against President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

Around 1,600 anti-Kremlin activists were detained on May 5 during protests held ahead of Putin’s inauguration for a fourth term as president.

Police detained Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokeswoman, on Tuesday, accusing her of organizing an unauthorized rally.

“Twenty five days is nonsense when you know you’re right and you have the support of so many people,” Yarmysh wrote on social media after being sentenced on Wednesday.

Navalny, who was detained at the protest, is currently serving a 30 day sentence for organizing the rally. On Wednesday, he appealed against the ruling, but a court in Moscow upheld the sentence.