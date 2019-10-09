Russia brands Kremlin critic's anti-corruption group 'foreign agent': RIA

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Justice Ministry on Wednesday formally labeled opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption group a “foreign agent”, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian authorities can designate groups it says receive funding from abroad as foreign agents - a term that carries a negative Soviet-era connotation - under a 2012 law that was heavily criticized by Western governments.

Civil society groups designed as foreign agents have to apply for inclusion in a government register, submit regular reports on their sources of funding, on their objectives, on how they spend their money, and who their managers are.