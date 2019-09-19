World News
September 19, 2019 / 7:57 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Russian court to review actor's jailing after outcry

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Defendant Pavel Ustinov, accused of using violence against a police officer during an unauthorized rally to demand free elections, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court will review the terms of detention of an actor jailed over an opposition rally after a public outcry, it said on Thursday.

Pavel Ustinov, 23, was sentenced on Monday to three and a half years in jail for dislocating a police officer’s shoulder during his detention at an Aug. 3 rally in Moscow. He denied the charges and said he had not taken part in the protest.

The Moscow court said it would rule on a request from prosecutors on Friday, meaning that Ustinov could potentially be freed from custody this week.

Reporting by Anton Zverev and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

