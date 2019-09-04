Russia jails protester for 3.5 years for violence against police: RIA

Participant of a recent rally to demand free elections Yevgeny Kovalenko looks out of a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced a protester to 3-1/2 years in jail on Wednesday after finding him guilty of using violence against the police at an opposition rally in July, the RIA news agency reported.

Yevgeny Kovalenko, 48, who denied the charges against him, was shown in footage circulated online throwing a rubbish bin towards police officers as they detained protesters at a political protest on July 27.

Another protester was sentenced to three years in jail on similar charges earlier on Wednesday.