Law enforcement officers detain a participant in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Monday urged Russia to immediately release people detained at protest in Moscow on Saturday to demand free elections, with a spokeswoman saying Germany was “very concerned” about the measures police took.

Russian police forcibly detained over 800 people attending a protest in Moscow, including prominent activist Lyubov Sobol, after authorities warned the demonstration was illegal.