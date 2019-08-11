Russia, after protests, tells Google not to advertise "illegal" events

People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state communications watchdog said on Sunday it had asked Google (GOOGL.O) to stop advertising “illegal mass events” on its YouTube video platform.

Tens of thousands of Russians staged what observers called the country’s biggest political protest for eight years on Saturday, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow’s city legislature.

The watchdog, Roscomnadzor, said Russia would consider it interference in its sovereign affairs and a hostile influence should Google fails to respond to the request.