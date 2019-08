Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny addresses demonstrators during a rally in support of independent candidates for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Saturday that had opened a criminal investigation into the alleged laundering of 1 billion roubles ($15.3 million) by an anti-corruption foundation set up by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Russia’s Investigative Committee made the announcement in a statement while an opposition protest organized by Navalny’s allies was taking place in Moscow.