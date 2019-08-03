August 3, 2019 / 11:17 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago
Russian police detain 89 protesters in central Moscow: monitor
Law enforcement officers detain participants in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police detained 89 people in central Moscow during an unauthorised opposition protest on Saturday, independent monitoring group OVD-info reported.
