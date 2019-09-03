Russia jails opposition protesters for violence against police

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday jailed two men for up to three years after convicting them of using violence against police at a political protest, the longest prison terms handed down in what the opposition says is a coordinated crackdown on dissent.

FILE PHOTO: Russian journalist Ilya Azar delivers a speech during a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The court action follows a summer of opposition demonstrations demanding free elections to Moscow’s city legislature on Sept. 8, the biggest sustained protest movement in the Russian capital since 2011-2013.

Protesters have demanded that a slew of opposition-minded candidates be allowed to take part in the election, something the authorities have refused to do, citing a lack of necessary signatures in their support. The opposition contests that.

The authorities have allowed some opposition protests, but declined to sanction others. Police have briefly detained more than 2,000 people at rallies since mid-July, opened criminal cases into around a dozen people on charges including mass unrest and handed down short jail terms to scores of activists.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court found 25-year-old Ivan Podkopayev guilty of using pepper spray against police officers at a protest on July 27 and sentenced him to three years in jail. He had pleaded guilty.

Another protester, Danil Beglets, a businessman, received a two-year sentence for pulling a police officer’s arm while being detained at the same rally, charges he also pleaded guilty to.

The court also heard criminal cases against two other protesters on Tuesday.

FIVE YEARS FOR A TWEET

A Moscow court also sentenced blogger Vladislav Sinitsa to five years in jail after finding him guilty of extremism and inciting violence against the children of police in a July 31 post on Twitter.

Sinitsa suggested in the post that police officers who used violence against protesters might find their own children violently kidnapped. At least one police officer told the court he interpreted the tweet as a threat against his own family.

Sinitsa denied the tweet amounted to incitement to violence and said he would appeal against the sentence, which opposition politician Alexei Navalny decried on Twitter.

“...There’s no article in the criminal code about stupidity. But there is for deliberately prosecuting someone who is innocent,” said Navalny.

The opposition, however, cautiously welcomed a move by the Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, to drop charges against five people who were taken into custody and charged with mass unrest.

The Investigative Committee said it would also ask a court for two other suspects in the same case, including 21-year-old student Yegor Zhukov, whose arrest caused outcry among classmates, to be moved to house arrest from custody.

Pavel Chikov, a human rights advocate and lawyer, said, however, that investigators had made fresh allegations against Zhukov, accusing him of inciting extremism online, charges that carry a jail term of up to five years.

“I’M NOT SCARED”

Up to 60,000 people attended an authorized opposition rally on Aug. 10 in Moscow, which a monitoring group called the country’s biggest political protest for eight years. But an unauthorized protest last weekend attracted only a few thousand.

Prominent Kremlin critic Lyubov Sobol and journalist Ilya Azar said on Tuesday they had been charged with organizing the protest last weekend.

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol delivers a speech during a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election and release protesters, who were detained during recent demonstrations, in Moscow, Russia August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Both were briefly detained by police and then freed late on Monday. Sobol was fined 300,000 rubles ($4,545) on Tuesday for breaking protest law.

Azar said police had detained him after he stepped out of his flat to have a cigarette after putting his small child to bed. He said police had left the door to his flat unlocked and his young daughter on her own there after arresting him.

($1 = 65.9950 rubles)