Emerging Markets

Putin signs law allowing him to run for two more terms in Kremlin

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed on Monday.

The legislation, which could pave the way for Putin to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win re-election, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution that were brought in last year.

