Putin to address parliament after lawmaker proposes he run for president again: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after a lawmaker proposed allowing him to run for president again despite a legal limit currently prohibiting that, the TASS news agency reported.

Putin is required by the constitution to step down in 2024 when his second, sequential presidential term ends. But a United Russia lawmaker on Tuesday proposed amending the constitution in a way that would reset Putin’s presidential term count back to zero.