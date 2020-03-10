World News
March 10, 2020 / 11:47 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Putin to address parliament after lawmaker proposes he run for president again: TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after a lawmaker proposed allowing him to run for president again despite a legal limit currently prohibiting that, the TASS news agency reported.

Putin is required by the constitution to step down in 2024 when his second, sequential presidential term ends. But a United Russia lawmaker on Tuesday proposed amending the constitution in a way that would reset Putin’s presidential term count back to zero.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below