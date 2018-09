MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that regional elections held in some Russian regions on Sunday in general went well.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin casts his ballot during mayoral election at a polling station in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

He told a televised meeting with government and regional officials in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok that there were no major violations during the elections while second rounds of voting, due to be held in some places, was ‘normal practise’.