COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark on Wednesday called on Russia to respect freedom of religion after a Russian court sentenced a Danish adherent of the Jehovah’s Witnesses to six years in jail.

Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said in a statement he was “deeply concerned” by the sentencing and criticized Russia for categorizing Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist organization in line with terrorist groups.