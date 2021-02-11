Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

State Dept. condemns Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday condemned Russia’s continued crackdown on Jehovah’s Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities in the strongest possible terms, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses to 7.5 years in prison, while in Moscow state investigators opened a new criminal investigation into the group.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese

