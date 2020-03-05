Crimean court jails Jehovah's Witness for 6 years for extremism - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Russian-controlled Crimea jailed a Jehovah’s Witness for six years on Thursday after convicting him of organizing activities for the religious group, which is banned in Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the group was an “extremist” organization and ordered it to disband, a decision that was followed by a crackdown which has seen dozens of adherents detained and hundreds hit with criminal charges.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move not recognized by most countries.