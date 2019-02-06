World News
February 6, 2019 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia jails Jehovah's Witness for six years in extremism case

1 Min Read

Dennis Christensen, a Jehovah's Witness accused of extremism, leaves after a court session in handcuffs in the town of Oryol, Russia January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Wednesday found a Jehovah’s Witness guilty of extremism and jailed him for six years, a spokesman for the Christian denomination said.

The United States and the European Union see the case of Dennis Christensen, a Danish national, as a litmus test for religious freedom and the latest twist in a worsening East-West standoff.

Christiansen, the first Jehovah’s Witness to be detained for extremism in Russia, had pleaded not guilty.

“Yes. It’s true unfortunately,” Yaroslav Sivulsky, a Jehovah’s Witness spokesman, told Reuters when asked if Christiansen had been found guilty and jailed for six years.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below