Russian court fines TikTok over failure to delete content: reports

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court has fined social media app TikTok 2.6 million roubles ($34,000) over failure to delete content that the court said was related unsanctioned rallies, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The case follows series of other steps taken by Moscow recently to pressure western internet companies, having punitively slowed down Twitter while also suing Google and Facebook.

($1 = 76.4550 roubles)