Russian court fines TikTok over failure to delete content: reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court has fined social media app TikTok 2.6 million roubles ($34,000) over failure to delete content that the court said was related unsanctioned rallies, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
The case follows series of other steps taken by Moscow recently to pressure western internet companies, having punitively slowed down Twitter while also suing Google and Facebook.
($1 = 76.4550 roubles)
Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.