Official calls for repeat vote in Russian Far East after fraud

MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK (Reuters) - Russia’s senior election official has recommended the results of a regional election in the country’s Far East be annulled due to vote rigging and a new election held in an unusual call backed by the Kremlin.

FILE PHOTO: A policeman guards a polling station during the gubernatorial election in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev/File Photo

Hundreds of Russian Communist Party supporters protested in Vladivostok on Monday against what they said was the brazen rigging of the election in Primorsky Region in favour of a politician backed by President Vladimir Putin.

Andrei Tarasenko, the acting head of Russia's Primorsky region, attends a session of the International Far Eastern Maritime Show in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Ella Pamfilova, head of the Central Election Commission, said new elections should take place in three months if the results of the initial vote were overturned, the Interfax news agency reported.

The local election commission, which is formally authorized to overturn the vote, did not immediately comment.

The Kremlin supported Pamfilova’s recommendation, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Putin had spoken in the past about “the priority of clean and fair elections,” Peskov added.

FILE PHOTO: Head of Russia's Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova speaks during a news conference on preliminary results of a parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

With just under 99 percent of votes counted on Sunday night, Kremlin-backed incumbent governor Andrei Tarasenko was trailing his Communist rival by more than 2 percentage points.

But on Monday, the local election commission said Tarasenko had won by just over 1 percentage point, with results showing he had received almost every one of the almost 20,000 final votes counted, an unlikely turnaround that the Communists called evidence of rigging.

Anna, 25, a project manager who attended the rally, said on Wednesday she welcomed the central election commission’s call, but that it would be fairer still to recount the vote, rather than hold a new one.

“Objectively speaking this is also manipulation. The votes should be recounted, and the results should not simply be annulled,” she said.