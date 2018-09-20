FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 20, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian Far East election committee annuls regional vote results

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s regional election committee in the Far East voted on Thursday to annul the results of regional elections at the weekend after reports of vote rigging, a rare admission for Russia of ballot interference.

The decision came a day after Russia’s top election official recommended that Sunday’s regional election should be re-run following allegations that it had been rigged to secure victory for the Kremlin’s candidate.

The new election should be held within three months of the annulled Sept. 16 vote, a representative of the election committee in the Far East Primorsky region said on Thursday.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.