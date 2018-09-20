Russian Far East election committee annuls regional vote results

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s regional election committee in the Far East voted on Thursday to annul the results of regional elections at the weekend after reports of vote rigging, a rare admission for Russia of ballot interference.

The decision came a day after Russia’s top election official recommended that Sunday’s regional election should be re-run following allegations that it had been rigged to secure victory for the Kremlin’s candidate.

The new election should be held within three months of the annulled Sept. 16 vote, a representative of the election committee in the Far East Primorsky region said on Thursday.