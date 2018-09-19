FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Top official calls for repeat vote in Russian far east after fraud: agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top election official said on Wednesday she had recommended the results of a regional election in the country’s far east be annulled due to vote rigging and a new election held, Russian news agencies reported.

FILE PHOTO: A policeman guards a polling station during the gubernatorial election in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev/File Photo

Hundreds of Russian Communist Party supporters took to the central square of Vladivostok on Monday to protest against what they said was the brazen rigging of the regional election in Primorsky Region in favor of a politician backed by President Vladimir Putin.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, said new elections should take place in three months if the results of the initial vote were overturned, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Tom Balmforth; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

