FILE PHOTO: A view shows water barriers during recovery works following a diesel fuel leak at a thermal power station near Norilsk in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia in this handout picture obtained by Reuters June 11, 2020.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s environmental watchdog will finish its assessment of the damage done by last month’s fuel spill in the Arctic city of Norilsk by July 1, it said on Friday.

Some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil on May 29 in Norilsk, home to mining giant Norilsk Nickel, in an incident that Greenpeace has compared to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska.