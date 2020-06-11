Russia opens criminal case against Arctic city mayor over fuel spill

A view shows water barriers during recovery works following a diesel fuel leak at a thermal power station near Norilsk in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia in this handout picture obtained by Reuters June 11, 2020. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Thursday it was investigating the head of the remote Arctic city of Norilsk for suspected criminal negligence over his handling of a major oil spill in the region.

In a statement, investigators said the official, Rinat Akhmetchin, had failed to take appropriate measures to respond after more than 21,000 tonnes of oil products spilled out of a power station late last month.