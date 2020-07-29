Russia's Nornickel draws up ecological targets for bosses after Arctic fuel spill

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel will impose ecological targets for its management team after the Arctic fuel spill, it said on Wednesday.

Arctic environment security at Nornickel’s assets has been in the spotlight since 21,000 tonnes of fuel leaked from a tank at its power plant near the city of Norilsk on May 29. It was followed by a series of smaller incidents.

The company statement gave no details of the targets.

Nornickel has been strengthening its environment security policy since the accident, while it is arguing with the Russian environment watchdog over $2 billion damage the watchdog requested it to pay.

It created the new risk management committee this week, and Potanin, its largest shareholder, became the head of the committee.

“The board also discussed the recent management changes to improve the focus on and culture towards environmental affairs. Further measures to strengthen the team are planned shortly,” the company said.

Its board said management would continue spending substantial amount of time in Norilsk, “the centre of gravity until its environmental affairs could be regarded as world class”, Nornickel added.