Norilsk Nickel board backs creating sustainable development role after spill

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The board of Norilsk Nickel has recommended creating a position of senior vice-president for sustainable development, the Russian mining company said on Monday, following a fuel spill in the Arctic city where it is based.
The holder of the new role would be responsible for questions of ecology and the environment, the company said, a fortnight after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil in the remote city of Norilsk.
(This story corrects to show board has recommended creation of new role, not created new role)
