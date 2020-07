FILE PHOTO: Specialists take part in recovery works following a diesel fuel leak at a thermal power station outside Norilsk in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia in this handout picture released June 6, 2020. Picture released June 6, 2020. MMC Norilsk Nickel's Public Relations Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Tuesday it had requested Norilsk Nickel’s board of directors make management changes, relocate its headquarters to Norilsk in Russia’s Arctic and overhaul its environmental and safety policies.

Rusal said it was seriously concerned by a series of ecological accidents in Norilsk and that they raised questions over the competence of Nornickel’s management.