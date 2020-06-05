Kremlin shrugs off speculation of Nornickel nationalisation after fuel spill

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The idea of forcing out Norilsk Nickel president Vladimir Potanin, raised by one Russian lawmaker after an Arctic fuel spill, is unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He said he had not heard speculation about the possible nationalisation of Nornickel and there was nothing to comment on.

The priority is to clear up the spill and then an investigation will decide if anyone is guilty, he said.