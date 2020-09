MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel said on Thursday it considered a $2 billion lawsuit filed against one of its units over a massive fuel leak in the Arctic earlier this year to be premature.

Russia’s environmental watchdog said earlier it had filed a lawsuit to claim 148 billion roubles ($1.97 billion) in environmental damage caused by the spill.

($1 = 75.0405 roubles)