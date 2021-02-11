Nornickel says regional authorities seek $7 million in wildlife damage

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel said on Thursday it had received a claim for damages caused to wildlife worth 494 million roubles ($6.71 million) from authorities in the region of Krasnoyark over last year’s fuel spill.
The world’s biggest palladium and nickel producer, known as Nornickel, was fined $2 billion on Friday for damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the country’s worst environmental disaster in the Arctic.
($1 = 73.5950 roubles)
Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth
