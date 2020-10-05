Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

Russia says pollution off far east coast unlikely to be man-made: RIA

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Monday that tests showed that pollution in the waters off the coast of its far eastern Kamchatka peninsula was unlikely to be man-made, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia told residents on Saturday to stay away from a beach in Kamchatka due to pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an “ecological disaster” and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

