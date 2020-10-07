Russia opens criminal case over pollution off Russia's Far East: Investigative Committee

FILE PHOTO: Dead sea life is seen washed up on the shore due to unexplained water pollution in Kamchatka region, Russia October 5, 2020. WWF Russia/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal case to establish why water was contaminated off Russia’s far eastern coast and sea creatures killed, the Investigative Committee said on its website.

Conservation group WWF described the pollution as toxic. Greenpeace last week said it looked like an ecological disaster off the coast of Kamchatka region, where dead sea creatures washed up on the shore.