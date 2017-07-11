FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polyus to buy further 25 percent of Sukhoi Log gold deposit
July 11, 2017 / 6:43 PM / in a month

Polyus to buy further 25 percent of Sukhoi Log gold deposit

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold producer Polyus is buying an additional 25.1 percent in Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, in an all-share deal worth $145.9 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Polyus will pay state-owned Russian conglomerate Rostec in five tranches of its shares within the next five years. The first is expected to be in the form of existing Polyus treasury shares worth about $21.9 million within 30 business days from July 11, it said.

The company had said in January that its joint venture with Rostec would need three to four years to conduct additional exploration works and a feasibility study. Sukhoi Log's reserves were estimated in the Soviet era at 1,943 tonnes (62.5 million troy ounces) of gold.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by David Goodman

