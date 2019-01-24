Russia approves $29 billion power plant upgrade program

Steam rises from the chimneys of a thermal power plant behind the Ivan the Great Bell Tower in Moscow, Russia January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the government has approved the start of a modernization plan for domestic power plants worth about 1.9 trillion rubles ($28.84 billion).

Russia’s power sector is one of the most competitive in the country, including state players, private investors and foreign companies such as Italy’s Enel (ENEI.MI) (ENRU.MM).

($1 = 65.8875 rubles)