Business News
January 24, 2019 / 10:57 AM / in an hour

Russia approves $29 billion power plant upgrade program

1 Min Read

Steam rises from the chimneys of a thermal power plant behind the Ivan the Great Bell Tower in Moscow, Russia January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the government has approved the start of a modernization plan for domestic power plants worth about 1.9 trillion rubles ($28.84 billion).

Russia’s power sector is one of the most competitive in the country, including state players, private investors and foreign companies such as Italy’s Enel (ENEI.MI) (ENRU.MM).

($1 = 65.8875 rubles)

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below