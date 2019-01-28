Russia to check P&G's compliance with local data laws

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog is carrying out checks to establish whether U.S. consumer goods group Procter & Gamble and Burger King are complying with local data laws, a spokesman for the watchdog said on Monday.

Russia has introduced tougher internet laws in the last five years, requiring companies to store Russian users’ personal data on servers within the country, search engines to delete some search results, and messaging services to share encryption keys with security services.

Yuri Kontemirov, acting deputy head of the watchdog, was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying the checks would be completed in the second half of February.