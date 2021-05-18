Russian investors to buy 75% stake in large publishing house

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks Sberbank and VEB along with sovereign wealth fund RDIF have agreed to purchase a 25% stake each in Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prosveshchenie, whose name means ‘enlightenment’ in Russian, was valued at 108 billion roubles ($1.5 billion) for the deal, the investors added.

They did not provide any further detail about the actual price of the deal, which is expected to close in June.

Prosveshchenie mainly publishes educational books for Russian schools. It was considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in 2018-2019 but never went ahead with the offering.

($1 = 73.8079 roubles)