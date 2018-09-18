FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 8:42 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Berlin doctor says anti-Kremlin activist was likely poisoned

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An anti-Kremlin activist who is in Berlin for treatment was likely poisoned, a doctor said on Tuesday, adding that while the man was no longer in danger he still needed intensive medical care.

Anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov who lost his sight, hearing and ability to walk in a suspected poisoning last week arrives on a special medical transport plane at Schoenefeld airport in Berlin, Germany September 15, 2018. Cinemaforpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Pyotr Verzilov, publisher of a Russian online news outlet and affiliated with the anti-Kremlin band Pussy Riot, lost his sight, hearing and ability to walk but is doing better since he arrived in Berlin for treatment on Saturday, two friends said on Sunday.

“It is highly probable that he was poisoned,” a doctor at the Charite hospital in Berlin told a news conference, adding that there was no other explanation so far as to why Verzilov was in such a condition.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

