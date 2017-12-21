Russia's Putin orders issue of bonds for funds repatriation in 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he ordered to set up parameters for the issuance of bonds denominated in foreign currency that businesses can use to repatriate funds from abroad.

Putin told a meeting of top businessmen and government officials that these bonds should be issued in 2018.

Reuters reported earlier this month wealthy Russians facing the prospect of targeted U.S. sanctions next year have floated the idea of a special treasury bond to facilitate favorable terms for bringing their cash home.