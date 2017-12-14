FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says stronger Russia-China ties a major boon for everyone
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in 17 minutes

Putin says stronger Russia-China ties a major boon for everyone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Stronger ties between Russia and China are good for everyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow and Beijing would remain long-term strategic partners regardless of the result of Russia’s 2018 presidential polls.

Putin also told his annual news conference that China was looking with great interest at Russia’s northern sea route in the Arctic which could significantly cut the time for shipments of goods between Asia and Europe.

Putin said Russia would support China’s further involvement in Russian projects, including in the energy sector.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
