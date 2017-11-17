FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says not yet known if Putin will seek re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday it was not yet known if Russian President Vladimir Putin will run for re-election when his term ends next year.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks up while visiting the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow, Russia November 15, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Peskov said Putin met former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to talk about a strategy for economic development up to 2024. Asked if Kudrin was helping draft Putin’s program for the next term, Peskov told reporters: “It is now yet known if Putin will run for the next presidential term.”

The next six-year term expires in 2024.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
